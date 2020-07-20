Marie Alford

Suddenly passed away at her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in her 85th year. Predeceased by her husband Norman Alford, her brother William George Albert Rideout and sisters Vernie and Marion. Daughter of the late George and Violet Rideout. Survived by her sister-in-law Sheila. Will be remembered by her nieces and nephews Dennis Rideout, Claudine Mitchell, Jennifer Vanderwater, Sabrina Rideout, and great nieces and nephews Peter Rideout, Alex Rideout, Tyler Vanderwater, Austin Rideout, Nicky Howard, Megan Vanderwater, and Amber Mitchell. Also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Ross and Violet Yourth. Will be remembered by her niece and nephew Judy Gabrielli of California, Ronald Yourth (Karen), Lorraine Goddard (Nigel), great nephews Tristan Goddard, Peter Goddard, and great great niece and nephew Jasmya, Jaden. Marie was proud of her heritage and being born in Newfoundland. Many thanks to her friend Sandra who helped her and cared for her for many years. A private family service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.