1/1
Marie Alford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly passed away at her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in her 85th year. Predeceased by her husband Norman Alford, her brother William George Albert Rideout and sisters Vernie and Marion. Daughter of the late George and Violet Rideout. Survived by her sister-in-law Sheila. Will be remembered by her nieces and nephews Dennis Rideout, Claudine Mitchell, Jennifer Vanderwater, Sabrina Rideout, and great nieces and nephews Peter Rideout, Alex Rideout, Tyler Vanderwater, Austin Rideout, Nicky Howard, Megan Vanderwater, and Amber Mitchell. Also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Ross and Violet Yourth. Will be remembered by her niece and nephew Judy Gabrielli of California, Ronald Yourth (Karen), Lorraine Goddard (Nigel), great nephews Tristan Goddard, Peter Goddard, and great great niece and nephew Jasmya, Jaden. Marie was proud of her heritage and being born in Newfoundland. Many thanks to her friend Sandra who helped her and cared for her for many years. A private family service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved