Dr. Marie Catherine (Quantz) MORELAND

Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home in Port Perry, at age 78. Marie Moreland (Dr. Quantz), dearly loved wife of Dr. Stewart Moreland. Loved mother of Sarah Moreland (Clifford Burdeyney) of Port Perry, John Moreland of Hong Kong and Catherine Moreland-Barter (Nelson Barter) of British Columbia. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Karla). Survived by her brother John Quantz, brother-in-law Robert Moreland and sister-in-law Carol Shaw. The family of Marie Moreland (Dr. Quantz) will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985 2171) on Friday, January 17th from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1710 Scugog Street (Highway 7A) in Port Perry on Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church through the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905)985-2171. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 17, 2020
