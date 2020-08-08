1/1
Marie Catherine (Fergusson) Murray
Passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 82. Predeceased by her beloved husband James. Loving mother of Ian (Michelle). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Justin) and Mark. Marie was born in Glasgow, Scotland in September, 1937, and came to Toronto in 1960, where she met her loving husband of 48 years. She worked in the printing industry for most of her working life until retiring in her late fifties. Marie enjoyed life to the fullest and cherished the relationships with her many friends and family over the years. In recent years Marie enjoyed watching TV, reading and indulging in a glass of wine or two with friends and family when the opportunity arose. Marie's kind and caring nature will be missed by all. You are forever in our thoughts and hoping you are now at peace and reunited with Dad and the other loved ones that left us before you. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). Please call 905-433-4711 or RSVP online at www.armstrongfh.ca to register for the visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
