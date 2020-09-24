1/1
Marie Claire JONES
1941-03-28 - 2020-06-02
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marie Jones (nee Wilson) this past June. She died peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Pickering. Marie was a loving mother to Doug Jones, Chris Jones, and Tracie Cole. Beloved "Grammie" to Samantha, Stephanie, Trevor, Hunter, and Dallas. Great-Grammie to Sylis, Cohen, Michael, and Sasha. Marie was a long time member of the Pickering Legion, where she had many friends who will miss her. Marie was also a member of the Pickering Seniors Centre, where she played cards daily and joined in with many of the activities they offered. A Celebration of Life will be held for Marie at the Pickering Legion at a date to be announced later. We will all miss her dearly. Until we meet again Love forever Mother, Grammie, Sister, Aunt, Friend

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Marie we had great times when we were young. May she rest in peace
Bev Honsberger
Bev Honsberger
Friend
September 19, 2020
Marie was a wonderful sister-in-law to me and my family. Sorry to hear of her passing. May she rest in peace.
Cal Jones
Family
