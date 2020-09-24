It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marie Jones (nee Wilson) this past June. She died peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Pickering. Marie was a loving mother to Doug Jones, Chris Jones, and Tracie Cole. Beloved "Grammie" to Samantha, Stephanie, Trevor, Hunter, and Dallas. Great-Grammie to Sylis, Cohen, Michael, and Sasha. Marie was a long time member of the Pickering Legion, where she had many friends who will miss her. Marie was also a member of the Pickering Seniors Centre, where she played cards daily and joined in with many of the activities they offered. A Celebration of Life will be held for Marie at the Pickering Legion at a date to be announced later. We will all miss her dearly. Until we meet again Love forever Mother, Grammie, Sister, Aunt, Friend



