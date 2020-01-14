|
|
Passed away peacefully at her home, with her loving family by her side on January 9, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Jim for over 55 years. Loving Mum of Graeme (Robin), Brad and Claudie (Rocky). Adored grandma of Cameron, Emma and Jack. A Celebration of Marie's life will take place at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church (333 Rossland Road West, Oshawa, 905-725-5451) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Thornton Cemetery. Donations will be gratefully accepted for the Alzheimer Society. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 14, 2020