Marie Dawn Collyer
1938 - 2020
On May 10th (Mother's Day), we lost our beloved Marie, Mom, Mimi who passed peacefully at home. Kind, practical, empathetic, and unfailingly positive, Marie was the embodiment of grace. She had a great generosity of spirit that never missed an opportunity to express her gratitude right to her final days, baking gifts of cookies for every neighbour, doctor and friend. Marie loved flowers in her garden and in her home just as much as she loved watching birds and caring for pets - hers, her neighbours and her family's. There weren't any visitors to her house sacred enough not to be interrupted by Marie rallying everyone to watch a cardinal or laugh at a rascally squirrel. Marie was a lifelong VON nurse (graduate of Hamilton General Hospital, 1959) and both personally and professionally, a caregiver of exceptional quality. Extraordinary chef, consummate hostess, passionate tennis player and later, avid aqua fit devotee. Loving, supportive wife to Gerry for close to 59 years, Marie, with Gerry, forged strong friendships from coast to coast through their Canadian Tire dealer network. In every place she lived, Marie built cherished friendships that lasted a lifetime: in Toronto, St. Catharines, Brandon, Whitby, Uxbridge and over winter holidays at Cedar Grove Lodge. Family was everything to Marie. Mother to Julie Thompson (Dan) and Cam (Lauren Baker) and doting grandmother to Kaitlin, Megan, Samuel and Henry. Daughter of Samuel John Atkins and Laura Dorothy Atkins (nee Ludford) and sister to Lois Breton. Marie grew up in Ancaster closely connected with the large, tight-knit, fun-loving Ludford clan on her mother's side. Once married, she enthusiastically embraced the Collyer clan and her infectious laugh at family gatherings was only matched by her late sister-in-law's, Jane. We'd like to thank Dr. Cal Doobay, Dr. Luk, Dr. Ra and all the wonderful nurses. The level of care was exemplary. The pandemic has created uncertainty around an in-person memorial so the family would love to hear from Marie's friends. Please leave messages and a way to reach you at lowandlow.ca. While Marie loved flowers, if you are so inclined, in lieu, we encourage a donation to your local animal shelter or the Canadian Cancer Society. Marie's bright light will continue to shine in all who have known her. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandwlow.ca.

Published in Durham Region News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
