At Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on September 28, 2020, in her 71st year. Beloved mother of Tammy Stone and her husband Mike of Oakville, Jeremy Marcotte and his wife Stacey of Oshawa, Derek Marcotte and his wife Laura of Oshawa and Kristan Marcotte and her partner Phil Gumley of Ottawa. Loving Grandma of Logan, Hailee, Allison, Sarah Marie, Gracie, Claire, Oliver and Sebastien. Dear sister of Valerie Donovan, Stan Guimond, Rochelle Guimond, Peter Guimond, Louis Guimond, Laurette Guimond-Cavanagh, and the late David Guimond. A visitation by invitation will be held at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Gertrude's Roman Catholic Church, 690 King St. E., Oshawa. Due to the pandemic, a mask/facial covering is mandatory. Donations in memory of Marie to The Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré (https://sanctuairesainteanne.org/en/donation
) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.