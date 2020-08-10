Passed away on Friday, August 7th, 2020. Mme Hartshorn devoted Durham District School Board retired teacher says goodbye to many years of students and colleagues from Southwood Park PS in Ajax, ON. "Au revoir et merci!" A small service was held at The Protection of the Mother of God Catholic Church in Oshawa for her close family. Thank you to Fr Stephen Williams. Donations can be made to the Brian Murray fund (https://www.oiccfoundation.ca/our-campaign/subsidized-patient-care/
) or Humane Society of Durham Region. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.