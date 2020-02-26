Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie McLaughlin Obituary
McLaughlin, Marie Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday February 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband Ray McLaughlin (2016). Much loved mother of Karen Usher (late Ed), Deborah McDonnell (Bill) and Doug McLaughlin (Renee) Grandmother of Kathy Johnson and David McDonell. Great grandmother of Madelyn and Malcolm. Dear sister of Shirley Cranley and Stewart Turney. Predeceased by Art. In keeping with Marie's wishes private family interment will take place at a Groveside Cemetery. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -