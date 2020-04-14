Home

Passed away peacefully at Traditions of Durham, Oshawa on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 94. Marie was the daughter of Fred and Mary Roome, born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, and the beloved wife of the late John Hart (1991). Cherished Mother of Trudy Hart-Tutty (the late Ken), Patti Kramp (the late John) and Sue Davies (Chris). Devoted Nana of Stacy How (Brad), Tara Kramp, Hart Stones (Amanda) and Emily Braiden (Lee). Great-Nana of Ashley, Andrew and Austin How; and Kori Braiden. Great-Great Nana of Nathaniel How. Interment has taken place at Emily Cemetery, Omemee. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made through the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 14, 2020
