In case you were wondering - COVID 19 did not get Mariette. She was too tough to be done in by it. The time had come to see her husband Jan after 31 years apart. You see - Mariette was 111 years young!!! When people asked what was her secret to a long life, she would say "I have so much wool left. I need time to knit". Now she has retired her many knitting needles & crochet hooks. Having been such a busy person it wouldn't surprise us if she is taking up new hobbies. Maybe she's going to learn to play the harp & flute in order to join that classical orchestra up above. For those who knew her well it should come as no shock if she decides to volunteer for book-keeping in her new home. Members of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Organization in Oshawa can attest to the fact that they better not be late with their Membership fees or Mariette will be after them. Goodbye Mariette!!! You had one H... of a ride! A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to your favourite Charity.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020