Peacefully after a lengthy battle with Cancer at Lakeridge Health Port Perry on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Greg. Loving mother of Lori, and Jeff (Mel). Cherished Gram of Paula, Mathew, Holly, Juniper, and Tanner. Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren. Daughter of Thomas and Alma Perigoe. Dear sister of the late Grace, the late Vern (Marion), Clare (Marie), and Joy (the late Ted). Sister-in-law of Robert (Norma), and Brian (Lena). Marilyn will be remembered by her family, friends, nieces, nephews and those that had the pleasure of knowing her. Marilyn was a long-time resident of Caesarea ON. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 1:00 p.m. at the Nestleton Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to DeStefano Funeral Home (905)440 3595.