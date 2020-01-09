Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Nash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Nash In Memoriam
In loving memory of my wife, Marilyn, who was born June 7, 1936 and passed away January 9, 2012. I am thinking of you today But that's not hard to do, I will think of you again tomorrow And everyday the whole year through. When I remember all of the lovely times That we shared throughout the years, As I sit in this guiet reflection It's hard to hold back tears. Just as I thanks you then Let me thank you now and in doing so convey, My gratitude for a lifetime of memories Tho' they ended eight years ago today. And thenjust like time and the tides The day will come when my life is through I'll hear you whisper "Rest easy love And know I've been waiting for you." All my love. Forget you not. Your loving husband, Charlie and family
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -