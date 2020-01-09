|
|
In loving memory of my wife, Marilyn, who was born June 7, 1936 and passed away January 9, 2012. I am thinking of you today But that's not hard to do, I will think of you again tomorrow And everyday the whole year through. When I remember all of the lovely times That we shared throughout the years, As I sit in this guiet reflection It's hard to hold back tears. Just as I thanks you then Let me thank you now and in doing so convey, My gratitude for a lifetime of memories Tho' they ended eight years ago today. And thenjust like time and the tides The day will come when my life is through I'll hear you whisper "Rest easy love And know I've been waiting for you." All my love. Forget you not. Your loving husband, Charlie and family