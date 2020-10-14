Passed away at her home on October 7, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of Harvey for 60 wonderful years. Dear mother of Scott and his wife Tami. Loving grandma of Reid and Cole. Dear sister of Lloyd and Sharon Moore. Lovingly remembered by many friends and relatives. Marilyn was a former Kinette President. A Drive Past visitation will be held on October 18, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m., outside the family home at 27 Centre Street, Bowmanville. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Grandview Kids. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com