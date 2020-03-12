|
IN MEMORY OF MARION ELEANOR FERRIS Surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Bloomington Cove Care Community, at age 74. Loved mother of Natalie Rodway (Vito Taccogna), Jon-David Rodway (Joanna Benakis) and Melissa Rodway (Sean Mitchell). Loving grandmother of Adrian, Mackenzie and Dante. Survived by her sisters Sheila Wenzel (Ted) and Grace Pullin (Gerry). She will be missed by her niece and nephews. The family of Marion Ferris will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985 2171) on Friday, March 13th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Service to celebrate her life will be held in the Port Perry United Church, 294 Queen Street in Port Perry on Saturday, March 14th at 2 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Sunnybrook Foundation - Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com ...Port Perry's only locally owned and operated Funeral Home since 1846...
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020