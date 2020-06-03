Marion Elizabeth Martin
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her 89th year. Loved Sister of Robert and Margaret (deceased) Martin, Margaret and Verne Miller, Archie and Sharon Martin, Doug and Joyce Martin and Phyllis and Ken (deceased) Salmon. Dear Aunt of many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews and great-great grand nieces and nephews. Private family service to be held at a later date. Donations in Marion's memory to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 3, 2020.
