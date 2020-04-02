|
In loving memory, we announce the passing, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 of Marion Gillham (nee Oldham). Marion will be greatly missed by family and friends. Marion was the matriarch of family and farm. Survived by her husband John, son Kevin (Kathy), daughter Charlene (Geoff) Reeves, grandchildren Mitchell, Madison, Lukas and Jessica, brothers Allen and John. Predeceased by her parents Norm and Florence, sister Carolyn and brother Bruce. Private family arrangements will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 2, 2020