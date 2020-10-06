Passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, after a brief illness, at the age of 78. Predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Ralph. Loving mother of Michael (Marie) and Tracey (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Lukas and Erika, who will forever hold a special love for their "Mere". Marion will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. She dedicated her life to her family and her positive attitude, thoughtfulness and selflessness will be remembered by all who knew her. As per Marion's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Groveside Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca