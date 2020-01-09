Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Marion Teresa (Coyle) Brand

Marion Teresa (Coyle) Brand
Passed away peacefully at Thornton View LTC on Wednesday January 1st, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Tony Brand. Loving mother of Gordon (Mary Ann) Brand. Cherished grandma of Anthony (Nicole) and Kathleen (Nason). She was predeceased by her parents James and Martina Coyle; brothers Jack, Philip, Jimmy, Fred and Joseph; sisters Connie, Adele, Gertrude and Mary. She will be fondly missed by her nieces and nephews. Special Thanks to all the staff at Thornton View LTC. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. JOSEPH'S ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH 127 Liberty Street. S. Bowmanville, Ontario, on Tuesday January 7th at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario. Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
