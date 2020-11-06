1/1
Marion WARREN
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Marion beloved mother of Jean Warren (John Soles), Leslie (Kelley Irwin), Joan (Paul) Phenix, Eleanor (David) Henderson. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Jessica, Shannon, Terry, Emma and Clayton and great-grandmother to Kayden, Julia, Damien, Ryan, Maddison. Survived by her brother Ned (Norma) MacInnis, sisters-in-law Shirley MacInnis and Tony MacInnis. Predeceased by her brothers Alfred and Rudy. It is Marion's wish that cremation is to take place. Family and friends are welcome to view Marion's Memorial Service online through Zoom broadcast from St. John's Anglican Church at 2:00 on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Please make sure you have the Zoom app installed on your device or computer. You may access the link below from Marion's condolences page on mountlawn.ca us02web.zoom.us/j/84855122139?pwd=blJTblVKdnF0S2RQYVQxU3R1enlEdz09 In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Anglican Church in Bowmanville would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca Arrangements entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home.

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. John's Anglican Church
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
