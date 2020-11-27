1/1
Marion Yvonne Brooks
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marion Yvonne Brooks (nee Boyd) in Bowmanville on November 23, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved mother to Jeff (predeceased), Bill, and Linda (Dave Rutledge); grandmother to Jenna, Ben, Liam and Emma; great-grandmother to Henley; and wife to Erv (predeceased) for over 50 years. Loving sister to Laverne ("Bun"), Marvleen ("Marv"), John ("Ham"), and Neil, as well as her predeceased siblings Bill, Ross, and Arlene. Marion was an avid sports fan, gravitating to those sports she had been involved in herself - golf, baseball, and harness racing. She was ruthless at horseshoes, loved playing Bridge, and enjoyed a good vacation - especially when golf was involved. Raised as a farm girl in Kirby, Ontario, she started working in the office at General Motors in her early 20s. Later, she became a successful small business owner and worked hard into her 70s until she eventually retired to take a well-earned break and to spend time with friends and family. People closest to her knew her as "Chiefy", a nickname she earned in her early years of marriage and one that she eventually approved of. She had a look that could turn any wrong doer to stone and a sense of humour that was sharp right up to the end. Resilient, hard-working, and compassionate, Marion was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. In accordance with Marion's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Marion's memory can be made to Community Care.

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
