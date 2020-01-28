|
|
Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, at age 93. Marjorie (nee McCoy), loved wife of the late Kenneth Jackson of Port Perry. Beloved mother of Joanne and her husband Michael Fowler, David and his wife Carol and the late Gary (1961). Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Dean Young), Adrienne (Scott Hildebrandt), Mary, Kellen and Chris (Amanda) and great-grandmother of Charlotte, Brodie, Abbey, Madison, Rose and Josephine. Predeceased by her sister Ruby Short and her brother Bruce McCoy. Marjorie was a long time sponsor of the Port Perry Mojacks Junior (C) Hockey Team. The family of Marjorie Jackson received friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel", 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (985-2171) on Friday, January 24th from 7 - 9 p.m. and on Saturday, January 25th from 1 - 2 p.m. A Service to Celebrate her life was held in the Chapel at 2 p.m. followed by a reception in the Heritage room of the funeral home. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020