Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Eileen Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, at age 93. Marjorie (nee McCoy), loved wife of the late Kenneth Jackson of Port Perry. Beloved mother of Joanne and her husband Michael Fowler, David and his wife Carol and the late Gary (1961). Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Dean Young), Adrienne (Scott Hildebrandt), Mary, Kellen and Chris (Amanda) and great-grandmother of Charlotte, Brodie, Abbey, Madison, Rose and Josephine. Predeceased by her sister Ruby Short and her brother Bruce McCoy. Marjorie was a long time sponsor of the Port Perry Mojacks Junior (C) Hockey Team. The family of Marjorie Jackson received friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel", 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (985-2171) on Friday, January 24th from 7 - 9 p.m. and on Saturday, January 25th from 1 - 2 p.m. A Service to Celebrate her life was held in the Chapel at 2 p.m. followed by a reception in the Heritage room of the funeral home. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -