(Retired teacher from Scarborough, esteemed Governess General of the Ayl 'N Shu Athletic Association, known as "Mops" to her children and grandchildren, also known as "Madge, number 53" to many others.) Passed away peacefully while in palliative care at Lakeridge Health on Friday, September 25, 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late William S. Collins, Dear sister of Alan William Bangay (Uta - deceased), and Marion Ethel Luik (Arvo). Loving mother of William (Kathy Pisar), David (Rosa Afonso), and George (Elizabeth Dodge). Proud grandmother of Erin, Liam, Sarah, Margaret, and Alexandra. She will be missed by a host of many other friends and family. Marjorie will be remembered as the kindest, warmest, most unselfish and engaging person. Never too busy to lend an ear or helping hand, she will be missed by all who knew her. The restrictions of the current pandemic are limiting memorial services to immediate family members. A service will be conducted at Marjorie's home on Saturday, October 3 at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are being made to display this memorial online. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice will be greatly appreciated.

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 3, 2020.
