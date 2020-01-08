|
Passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Predeceased by her husband Chester. Loving mother of Michael and the late Sharon and Lenny. Cherished nanna of Mikey, Tammy, Shawn, Tara, and Tyler. Marjorie will be lovingly remembered by her furry baby Maggie, her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. A service to Celebrate Marjorie's life will be held in the DeStefano Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Groveside Cemetery. In memory of Marjorie, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca