Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa after a brief illness on March 22, 2020 in his 64th year. Beloved husband of Joyce and cherished father of Justin (Shannon). Much loved brother of Randy (Donna), Reid (Jan), Wendy Lee (Helmut) and Kim (Dan). He will be incredibly missed by in-laws Carol, Pam, Steve, Bill and Mande. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Mark worked in Skilled Trades at General Motors for many years as a maintenance electrician until his retirement. Mark had a great sense of humour, enjoyed travelling and spending time with family. He was truly loved and will always be remembered. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (905)440-3595. Private family interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 25, 2020