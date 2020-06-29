WILKINS, Mark James March 6th, 1954 - June 27th, 2020 passed away peacefully at home with his cherished wife of 41 years, Gloria by his side. Loving son of the late Paul and Ruby Wilkins. Dear brother of Ross and his wives Susan and the late Linda. Loving uncle to Chris. Loving son-in-law of Doug and Barb Chapman. Brother-in-law of Ken (the late Cathy). Roger and Dianne, Reg and Anna. Uncle of Phil, the late Walter, Jonathan and Amanda and great nephews. The world has lost one of its most caring and vibrant souls, who lived life the right way and who made everyone else feel good just by being around him. He had a great sense of humour and you knew he was in the room because of his infectious laugh. Mark fought a courageous battle with cancer over the last five years. Many thanks to Sherrie and Lynn, his two nurses. Mark retired from General Motors after 30 years of service, mainly as an electrician. He enjoyed playing golf (even the card game Golf). He loved travelling, his motorcycle and tinkering with antique cars. Mark was proud of his 35 years of sobriety through a supportive fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Clarington Food Bank or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME (905 443-3376). A family graveside interment of his cremated remains to take place at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends may view the graveside service by live stream video on Monday, July 6th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Login into: ://distantlink.com/dlm18.html> (password: Arbor2020). Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 29, 2020.