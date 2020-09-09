You will never find a gentler, kinder soul than Mark. After several years of battling declining health, Mark was unable to fight another fight and gave in to complications from myelodysplastic syndrome. A lover of music, movies, sports, games, trivia and family, Mark was a quiet friend to all who crossed his path. Cherished son of the late William and Edna Crompton (nee Miller), he leaves behind his sister Teresa (Marty Van Veghel) and brother Matt (Kim). He was always a willing playmate to nephews Kaleb and Daniel (Van Veghel) and we know they will miss the special friend they had in their Uncle Mark who taught them so much about kindness and acceptance. We know he will be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, the Van Veghel family and his furry pal Rosco. He will have a forever faithful companion in Tag. We are all left with trying to find a way to fill the hole he has left in our hearts and in our lives. Special heartfelt thanks to the nurses, doctors, psw's, recreation staff, and all who cared for Mark during his time at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, and Oshawa and Whitby. His suffering is over and he can now begin his job as a DJ - so when you hear the rumble of thunder on Saturday night, know that Mark has turned the volume up on one of his favourite songs and the dancing has started. A private family service has taken place. Please consider making a donation in Mark's memory to BIAD (Brain Injury Association of Durham) where he enjoyed many hours of companionship and acceptance, or to Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, Oshawa or Whitby. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com