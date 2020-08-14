Long time member at Kingsview United Church. Co-owner of Moose Land Resort in Foleyet, Ontario from 1977 - 1991. Long time career at the Oshawa Clinic.) Peacefully on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with family by her side at the age of 82. Beloved daughter of the late Harold and Eleanor Flintoff. Loving mom of Jody (Larry) Jones, John (Peggy) Reardon, Kathy (Tom) Levesque and Steve Reardon (Sharon Stiles). Marlene will be missed by long time friend John Reardon. Cherished grandma of Melissa Levesque (Ryan Desrochers), Ryan Jones, Stefanie Jones (Derek Elliot), Andrew Levesque, Jamie-Lee Reardon, Taylor Reardon (Luke Kennedy), Steven Reardon and great grandma of Ella Jones, Mallory Desrochers, Rory Jones, Logan Levesque, Emma Kennedy and Charlie Sue Jones-Elliot. A special thank you to her friends Gloria Delves, Mora McLean, Joan Mackenzie, Dorthy Oldfield and Marilyn Wilson for their care and compassionate support. Marlene will be missed by many friends and family. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marlene to HHT Canada (http://hhtcanada.com/
) would be appreciated by the family. A private family memorial service will take place at McINTOSH-ANDERDSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A Celebration of Life will be arranged in the near future. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.