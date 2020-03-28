|
|
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Marlene Harris, of Uxbridge, passed away at the age of 68, after a three year battle with cancer. Marlene was born in Toronto, Ontario to Rodolph and Marie MacDonald. On August 4, 1972, she married David Beresford Harris, her high school sweetheart. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Dave and her father Mac. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Jennifer (Steve), Heather (Matthew) and her grandchildren: Jenna, Alexa, Evan, Sloane and Johannes. Marlene will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Marie, her brother Jeff (Lynn), their children Meaghan and Mitchell, as well as brother-in-law Paul (Leigh-Ann), and sister-in-laws Elizabeth and Colinne (Paul), her nieces and nephews, and Stuart and Tristan Mulcahy. She will also be dearly missed by close friends Hanneke and Aant Koonstra, Doreen and Doug Geer, and Evelyn and Bruce Collingwood and their families, the Stouffville Aquafit ladies and her second family at Scarborough Health Network - Centenary Hospital, where Marlene worked for 40 years in Labour and Delivery. The family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for their care and compassion. A special thanks to Dr. Jensen, Dr. Munn, relatives, friends, volunteers, and medical professionals who provided messages of hope and helped her throughout her battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life for Marlene will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Memorial Donations may be made in Marlene Harris's name to the or the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 28, 2020