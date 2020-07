Born July 3, 1950 - Passed away on July 24, 2020, in her 70th year. Daughter to the late Ruby and Howard Bath. Loving mother to Michael and his wife Tina Nieradka, Andrew and his partner Jillian Graham, Trevor and his partner Tammy. Loving wife to Tom Coulby. Grandmother to three, Logan, Olivia and Astrid. Sister to Karen, Robert, Randy, Kevin. Sister-in-law to Anne, Duncan, Kathy and Late Husband Mark. The family will receive friends at McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Old Kingston Road, Pickering Village (Ajax), 905-428-8488 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 2.



