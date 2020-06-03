Martyn slipped away from us on Saturday May 30th, 2020. Emigrating from England at an early age with his parents Ron and Ivy Thomas, he grew up in Toronto in a close family with his brother Stephen (Carol) and sisters Shirley (Grant) and Pam (Glen). He graduated from Trent University and the University of Toronto and enjoyed his working life managing a specialized psychology unit he created at Sunnybrook Hospital: part time university teaching: and later in his career, managing his private practice. He presented his research at numerous national and international conferences. Married to June for 48 years, he was lovingly committed to his family and an exceptional father to Bryan (Michele) and Kim (Dale). His grandchildren James, William, Oliver and Chloe were his pride and joy. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Brad), Catherine (Phil), Andrew (Karen), Amy (Matt), Erin (Jon), James (Lornah), Chris, Tiffany (Daniel) and his grandnieces and nephews. Martyn had many interests including building his own cottage, world travelling especially if there was a train or ship involved, music, being a dance dad, model railroads, and spending time with friends. He was a very compassionate, caring person who was able to help people see their way through difficult problems. We would like to thank the many care providers at the Princess Margaret and Ajax-Pickering Hospitals and Central East Integrated Health Network. Arrangement entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 905 443-3376. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 3, 2020.