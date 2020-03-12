Home

POWERED BY

Mary Anna (O'Reilly) SKAKIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Anna (O'Reilly) SKAKIE Obituary
We regret to inform that Mary Anna (O'Reilly) Skakie passed away, in her 77th year, in the early morning hours of January 5, 2020 at The Bridge Hospice. She was the dearly beloved wife of Edward, her friend of 53.5 years, and her husband of 51. Mary was very proud of her heritage: her mother, Bobcaygeon-born Margaret Taylor, was a proud Ojibway, and her father, Belfast-born John O'Reilly, was, of course, a proud Irishman. Mary was predeceased by both parents, sisters Margaret Connelly (Maynard) and Josephine Fountain (Eddie), and brothers Murphy, John, & Brian, and is survived by Tom (Bunny, predeceased), Jim (Therese), Gail Schmidt (Ron, predeceased), and a large extended family. By her wishes, there was a cremation, but no funeral. Donations to the , or any other would be appreciated. We are very appreciative of the loving care provided by The Bridge Hospice in Warkworth, Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -