We regret to inform that Mary Anna (O'Reilly) Skakie passed away, in her 77th year, in the early morning hours of January 5, 2020 at The Bridge Hospice. She was the dearly beloved wife of Edward, her friend of 53.5 years, and her husband of 51. Mary was very proud of her heritage: her mother, Bobcaygeon-born Margaret Taylor, was a proud Ojibway, and her father, Belfast-born John O'Reilly, was, of course, a proud Irishman. Mary was predeceased by both parents, sisters Margaret Connelly (Maynard) and Josephine Fountain (Eddie), and brothers Murphy, John, & Brian, and is survived by Tom (Bunny, predeceased), Jim (Therese), Gail Schmidt (Ron, predeceased), and a large extended family. By her wishes, there was a cremation, but no funeral. Donations to the , or any other would be appreciated. We are very appreciative of the loving care provided by The Bridge Hospice in Warkworth, Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020