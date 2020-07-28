Mary Anne, age 74 passed away due to complications with pulmonary hypertension on July 21, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1946 to Marian and Frank Sypher. Mary Anne is survived by her son Jeff, daughter-in-law Laura, her son Ed, her sisters Sylvia and Colleen and her brothers Russell, Robert and Michael. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Frank and Fred and her best friend Patty Hargrave. Mary Anne was an amazing person and it showed in her love for her grandchildren Savannah, Summer, Amber and Graeme. Mary Anne had a heart of gold, she was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. She had a love for animals and she will be missed by her two dogs Maggie and Bella and her cat Jack. There will be a private celebration of life for family and close friends on August 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). If desired, donations in memory of Mary Anne to your local pet rescue centre would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca