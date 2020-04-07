|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a true British lady and our family's matriarch, Mary Ball at the age of 98 . Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and comfort of her family at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on March 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her adoring husband Geoffrey (1995). Beloved mother of Lynne (Terry) and Christine (Brian 2017). Cherished Grandma of Nikki (Darren) and Stacee (Steven). Loving Grammy of Kyli, Shae, Taylor and Haylee. She will be remembered by relatives in England, Australia, Wales, and the U.S.A., as well as special friends Pat and Norman Ashworth. Loved by all who knew her, Mary's warm smile and loving eyes embraced you with a hug that needed no arms. Her strong will and independent nature enabled her to live on her own until she was 93, after which she moved to Adelaide Place Retirement Home in Lindsay. There she enjoyed new friends and flourished under the loving attention of the caring staff. Hearftelt thanks go to the nurses in the hospital and Palliative Care Unit, Ross Memorial Hospital, as well as the honest and compassionate guidance of Drs. Chandra and Katakkar. As per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place, however due to the current health situation, a Celebration of Life will be held a a later date. If you wish, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Humane Society. Condolences can be expressed on-line at barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 7, 2020