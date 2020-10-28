Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, surrounded by the love of her family. Rita leaves behind her beloved husband of 69 years Vernon. Loving mother of David Beach & his wife Suzanne and Verna Drummond & her husband Willy. Adored grandmother of Alex, Frederick (Tracey), Bill (Jodi), Jason, Dale (Alex) and David Jr. Cherished great grandmother of Alyssa, Jessica, Megan, Gage, Ethan, Jackson, Owen & Gavin. Great great grandmother of Jaylee, Logan & Caden. Dear sister of Teresa Martin (the late Arthur) and Bernadette Lacourse ( the late John). Predeceased by her parents Joseph & Agnes Larmond, brothers Willard, Harold, Gregory (Gerry), Ronald (Marlene), Ambrose (the late Betty) and Frank (Joan). Rita was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, CWL and started the seniors support group at the church. She enjoyed her church, her community, organizing group trips and most especially spending time with her family. Friends are welcome to join with the family for Visitation on Friday October 30th from 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 8pm at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa. A Mass will be held on Saturday October 31st, 10:30am at St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Please visit armstrongfh.ca
to RSVP for the visitation and Mass or call 905-433-4711. Cremation will take place followed by a private family interment of ashes at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Donations to St. Joseph's Parish would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca