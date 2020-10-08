1/1
Mary BELMONTE
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of our loving mother and grandmother. Mary passed away at her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 70. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Loving mother to Ryan and his wife Carmela and Marc and his wife Joanne. Devoted Nonna to Nicolas, Emjay, Noah, Chloe, Lucy and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Rita (Don) and Nina (Bert), her brothers-in-law Joe (Ernida), Herman (Connie), Vince (Nadia), Tony (Michelle), Patrick (Kim) and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday, October 8th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH THE WORKER PARISH, 1100 Mary Street North, Oshawa on Friday, October 9th at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 8, 2020.
