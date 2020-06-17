BISHOP (nee Lowery) Mary "Irene" 26 July 1929 - 23 May 2020 Irene, in her 91st year, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020, with her devoted three children at her side. Beloved wife of the late Ross Lee Bishop (1991), she was a lifelong resident of Oshawa. It was her wish to remain in the home that she and Ross built in 1954 when they began their married life to receive end of life care. Loving mother of Jane McAteer (Richard) of Oshawa, Lisa Bishop (Lionel Ulrich) of Delhi, and Tim Bishop (Mika Nonoyama) of Toronto. Cherished Nana to Kevin (Rachel), Brian, Katie, Chrissy (Tyson), Michiko and Lee, and her infant great-granddaughter Lorelei. Predeceased by Son-in-law Marc Thysman (Lisa), 2011, of Delhi. She was a member St. Joseph the Worker Parish, The Catholic Women's League of Canada, and recipient of The Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow (Plus 2) Recognition. She will be remembered for her devotion to her faith, her family, many lifelong friendships, her generosity, love of sweets, taking pictures, her whimsical sense of humour and, of course, her lovely smile and Irish twinkle in her eye. She always left people feeling good about themselves and enjoyed conversation. Thank you to family physicians Dr. Betty Ballard (retired), Dr. Kevin Lee and The Central East LHIN Palliative Home Care Program, and her primary nurse Valerie Parkes RN, for their compassionate, respectful care for Irene and her family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Roman Catholic graveside service and burial, officiated by Fr. Eric Mah, has occurred at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Oshawa, and a good old fashioned Irish "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date when gatherings are permitted. In Lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to, "The Rotary Foundation - Canada" care of The Rotary Club of Delhi. Please direct your donation by cheque to either McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) or mail to The Rotary Club of Delhi, 605 Gage St., Delhi, ON, N4B 2G4. Charitable tax donation receipts will be issued. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage relatives and friends to view the full obituary and express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 17, 2020.