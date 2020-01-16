|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Brennan shares the news of her death after an inspiring and heroic battle with ALS on January 8, 2020 in her 70th year. Beloved wife of James (Pat) Brennan for 43 years and devoted mother to Julie (Jeff Ellis), Sara (Gregory Mitchell), Katy (Bob Woropay) and Marla. Mary cherished her grandchildren, Paiten, Noah, Lily, Christopher, Gabriel, James, Caleb and Amber. She leaves behind her brothers Joe of Oshawa and Raymond (Ginette) of Scarborough, and her sister-in-law, Liz of Canmore, Alberta. Mary was predeceased by her mother Maria Consolata, her father Michael Angelo Falzon and her brother David Falzon. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Kim Barry and the ALS team at Sunnybrook Hospital and to the staff of the Oshawa Lakeridge Supportive Care Floor. Visitation was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Sunday, January 12, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at ST. GERTRUDES CATHOLIC CHURCH (690 King St. E., Oshawa) on Monday January 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Canadian Children's Book Centre https://bookcentre.ca/about/our-sponsors-and-funders or St. Gertrude's Parish Building Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 16, 2020