|
|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Hillsdale Terrace in Oshawa. Erma Preston, in her 93rd year, was the beloved wife of the late Lorne Carson. Loving mother of Rick Carson (Jodie), William Carson (Donna), Brian Carson (Donna) and Robert Carson (Irma); she was predeceased by her daughters Carol Chapman (survived by Steve) and Mary Carson. Cherished grandmother of Shelby, Tyler (Amber), Chris (Lyndsey), Candice (Ken), Clayton (Melissa), Josh (Melissa) and Tara ; and great-grandchildren Lilly, Brennan, Sadie and Jaxon. Erma is survived by her sister Nina Gregan and sister-in-law Joan; and was predeceased by her parents Edmund and Clare Preston, her brothers William, Harold, Ira, and her sister Connie Kingston. Erma was a loving wife and mother, who loved to entertain her Grand Kids. She was passionate about country and rock and roll music, and played both the piano and guitar. She enjoyed dancing and even took lessons late in her life. Erma worked for many years at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on switch board. She was much loved and will be sadly missed by friends and family. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the staff at Hillsdale Terraces in Oshawa for their compassion and care during these exceptional times of Covid 19 pandemic. At this time cremation has taken place, a celebration of Erma's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 16, 2020