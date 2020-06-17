March 26, 1939 - June 14, 2020 Mary was born to the late Bernadette Leblanc Moss and Patrick Moss. Mary is survived by her loving children; Lauralee, Brad (Tracy), Leisa, and Irving (Leigh). She was blessed with her grandchildren; Kyle, Angelina, Keith, Kailey, Heather and Chelsea, whom she doted on and loved fiercely. Sister of Patricia and Allan and predeceased by siblings Leo, Clara, Helen, Kevin, Ernest, and Gordon, and grandson Alexander. She was a beautiful and intelligent woman who battled her demons head-on and loved her family beyond measure. Throughout her life she brought smiles and happiness to all who knew her. She would talk to anyone and make an instant friend. She held on to her friends with loyalty and love. She spoke what was on her mind and everyone loved and respected her for her openness and honesty. We know she is in Heaven right now whipping the place into shape. It's alright Mom, you can rest now. Our mother, grandmother, sister and friend, will be remembered for many things; she was always caring and kind, but most people will recall her love for Christmas decorating and her love of life! We are saddened by our loss but we are comforted in knowing that she was not suffering or in pain and that she is now with the angels. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 17, 2020.