Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Caressent Care Nursing Home, Lindsay in her 84th year. She is predeceased by her parents Oscar and Maisie Day of Wiarton, ON, her sister Peg, and her son Robert (Bob) Boyd. Christine is lovingly remembered by her partner Lawrence Worsley, and her children Sharon, Doug (Nona), and Scott. Cherished by her grandchildren Brian (Pilar), Marie, Kevin, Kerry (Will), and Travis. Lastly, her great-grandchildren Taylor, Brandon, Zakk, and Ayla. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, and their families. As a family, we would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to all the nurses and staff at Caressent Care, McLaughlin. Your kindness and compassion were greatly appreciated. A private family service will be held at later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home or online. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721) www.mackeys.ca. Please Note: Current COVID-19 guidelines limit all funeral gatherings to 10 or less people. Congregating in groups of more than 10 is currently prohibited.


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.
