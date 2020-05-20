Mary Dawn Taylor, in her 73rd year past suddenly at her home on the evening of May 13, 2020. Predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 49 years Barry, parents Bud and Clara MacDonald and sister Iris Sutherland. Mary leaves behind her cherished daughter Lesley Kristine and her husband Jason Stevens. Her "special boys" -- grandsons Jackson Nathaniel and Carter Trent. Due to our unique times and at Mary's request, there will be no formal service. She wished that for those who cared to always remember the good times. At a later date (tba), a celebration of life for Mary will be held so that all those who knew Mary may join together and celebrate a woman who gave so much, to so many, hurdled more leaps and challenges in one lifetime and truly loved and cared for all those she knew. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Bowmanville Crematorium. Final arrangements are handled by Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, Bowmanville. Mary will be laid to rest alongside Barry at Pine Hills Cemetery. Memorial Donations for those who desire would be greatly appreciated to either the Clarington Animal Shelter or ROSE Volunteers, so that Mary's beloved projects can continue running to help and assist those in need. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 20, 2020.