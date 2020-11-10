Thursday November 5, 2020 Rene, age 87, passed peacefully at Taunton Mills LTC, Whitby with her family by her side. Loving wife (and tea getter) of the Late Thomas (Tom) Murphy. Greatest Mom to Linda, Tom (Dale), Mark (Kelly) and Cindy (Ian). Cherished gramma and great-gramma to Christopher, Shannon (Terry), Lindsey (Casey), Alannah, Jacqueline (Jason), Andrew (Brianna), Jacob, Logan, Owen, Caleb, Julia, Jonas, Ryley and Cole. Dear sister to Norma, (late) Shirley and (late) Bill. She loved having her family around her enjoying the simple pleasures in life. Her twinkly eyes, infectious laugh and 3 kisses will be greatly missed by her family. We love you Mom. Thank you to all the amazing, wonderful staff at Taunton Mills LTC. They loved and cared for Mom when we were not able to be there. Thank you so much! Private family celebration to be held at this time. Donations can be made to the MSA (Multiple Systems Atrophy) Canada.



