Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dubchak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dubchak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Dubchak Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Estates, Oshawa, on February 16, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Peter Dubchak. Loving mother of the late Andrew Dubchak (2012) and Steve Dubchak (Anne). Mary will be missed by Andy's wife Linda Dubchak and their daughters Tricia Millard (husband Chris and son Jacob), Andrea Koumi (husband Gregory and sons Aidan and Jack) and Janette Dubchak. Steve would like to thank the staff at Hillsdale Estates for taking care of Mary. Friends may call at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME 124 King Street East, Oshawa for visitation on Friday February 21, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and in the evening from 6 - 8 p.m. with Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church (42 Lviv. Blvd.). Interment at St. Wolodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to a . To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca Vichnaya Pamyat
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -