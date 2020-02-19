|
Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Estates, Oshawa, on February 16, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Peter Dubchak. Loving mother of the late Andrew Dubchak (2012) and Steve Dubchak (Anne). Mary will be missed by Andy's wife Linda Dubchak and their daughters Tricia Millard (husband Chris and son Jacob), Andrea Koumi (husband Gregory and sons Aidan and Jack) and Janette Dubchak. Steve would like to thank the staff at Hillsdale Estates for taking care of Mary. Friends may call at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME 124 King Street East, Oshawa for visitation on Friday February 21, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and in the evening from 6 - 8 p.m. with Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church (42 Lviv. Blvd.). Interment at St. Wolodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to a . To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca Vichnaya Pamyat
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020