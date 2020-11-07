Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 68. Loving wife of the late "Bill" William Butcher. Greatest mother in the world to Jeff (Lindsay) Jackson, Chris Jackson, Andrew and the late Heather Butcher. Cherished grandma to Ava and Nolan Jackson. Dear sister of Anne Robertson (John), Bill Moreland (Eileen) Jean Scott (late Ed), and the late Tom Moreland. Sister-in-law of Betsy Moreland. She will be dearly missed by the Butcher Family, her Church Family, and her many nieces, nephews and their families. Grandma Emy loved her morning walks with her grandchildren to school. She loved being in the presence of her family, enjoying all the simple blessings of life. She also loved performing in church productions alongside her church family, which gave her great joy. A private family Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's United Church, 201 Centre St. S. Whitby. All are welcome to watch the pre-recorded video of the funeral service which will be accessible after Friday, November 20, 2020. Please find the recording through this link, stmarkswhitby.ca/
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in Emy's honour. Memories and condolences can be shared at mountlawn.ca
.