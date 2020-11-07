1/1
Mary Elizabeth "Emy" (Retired teacher of Stephen G.) Moreland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 68. Loving wife of the late "Bill" William Butcher. Greatest mother in the world to Jeff (Lindsay) Jackson, Chris Jackson, Andrew and the late Heather Butcher. Cherished grandma to Ava and Nolan Jackson. Dear sister of Anne Robertson (John), Bill Moreland (Eileen) Jean Scott (late Ed), and the late Tom Moreland. Sister-in-law of Betsy Moreland. She will be dearly missed by the Butcher Family, her Church Family, and her many nieces, nephews and their families. Grandma Emy loved her morning walks with her grandchildren to school. She loved being in the presence of her family, enjoying all the simple blessings of life. She also loved performing in church productions alongside her church family, which gave her great joy. A private family Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's United Church, 201 Centre St. S. Whitby. All are welcome to watch the pre-recorded video of the funeral service which will be accessible after Friday, November 20, 2020. Please find the recording through this link, stmarkswhitby.ca/ In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Emy's honour. Memories and condolences can be shared at mountlawn.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved