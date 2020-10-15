Heaven gained an angel on October 10, 2020, as mommy went home to be with her Heavenly Father. Mommy passed peacefully with the love of her family all around her. Mom has touched everyone she has ever met in a special way and was an angel on earth doing God's work every chance she had. Her loving personality just wrapped around you and gave you the sense of belonging. Mom's passion was sharing God's love, family, friends, children and gardening. She was a passionate teacher who taught every chance she had. Mary was born on September 21, 1943 in Guyana, South America, to her loving parents, Mary Juliet and Catechist Arnold. She was sister and mom to her siblings and cousins, Juliet, George (Pam), Jemina (Ingram), Arnold (Shakura), Roxy (Steve), honorary sister/cousin, Anita Chandler and many more beloved cousins (babies). Loving niece to Aunty Janet and sister-in-law to Jean, Margaret and Beth and loving aunt and great aunt to many. Beloved wife of 24 years to Harold (deceased) and beloved wife of 13 years to Andrew (deceased), precious ma, mum, mommy, mother, of Wayne (Wendy), Gerard (Sandy), Sharla (Anthony), super grandmother of Richard, Marissa, Travis, Megan, Andrew, Tata'nia and Daylin. Mom has touched everyone she has ever met in a special way and we would like to extend our sincere appreciation for all of your love and support throughout the years. To all of her caregivers, we cannot begin to thank you enough for all of your love and caring for our most precious mom (Kellie). AT THIS TIME, WE HAVE DECIDED DUE TO COVID THAT WE WILL DO A CELEBRATION OF LIFE AT A FUTURE DATE. WE WILL BE SURE TO LET YOU KNOW WHEN THIS CELEBRATION WILL TAKE PLACE. We thank you for your understanding and we know that you grieve and celebrate mom with us. Donations in memory of Mom can be made to Reedemer Lutheran Church Guyana, Teen Challenge and Ajax Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca