HAYNES, Mary Frances Madeline In the early morning hours of November 28, 2020, Mary Frances Madeline Haynes passed gently from this life to her next great adventure. Left to catch up with her later are her loving son Richard Burtch (Barbara), and grandchildren Jamie, Terry, Ryan (Carrie) and Jennifer Candler (Bob). She is survived by 8 great grandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren. Mary was born on December 29, 1921 on Clarke St in Oshawa. She was the last child of Charles and Dorothy Wells (both deceased) and a baby sister to May, Charles and Ellen (all deceased). Mary was a lifelong resident of Oshawa. Donations in memory of Mary would be a lasting memorial to her. She supported the Canadian Cancer Society
because of the loss of her sister and brother to that dreaded disease and the Hospital for Sick Children. In these unprecedented times, a celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
