Home

POWERED BY

Services
McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McRAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gertrude McRAE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Gertrude McRAE Obituary
At Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Sunday, April 19, 2020, Mary (nee O'Neill) at the age of 81. Dearly beloved wife of John for 57 years. Loved and devoted mother of Margaret McRae, David McRae and Richard McRae (Jane). Proud and loving Grandma of Josh, Lindsay and Jake. Daughter of the late John and Marie O'Neill. Dear sister of Al O'Neill (Shirley), Kathy Hermer (George; dec.) and Jim O'Neill (Patrick Conlon; dec.), and predeceased by Paul and wife Lillian O'Neill. Beloved sister-in-law of Duncan (Jean; dec.), Cathy Allen (Bill; dec.), Theresa Millett (Max) and Angus (dec.). Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa, ON (905-433-5558). A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Mary to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -