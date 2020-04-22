|
|
At Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Sunday, April 19, 2020, Mary (nee O'Neill) at the age of 81. Dearly beloved wife of John for 57 years. Loved and devoted mother of Margaret McRae, David McRae and Richard McRae (Jane). Proud and loving Grandma of Josh, Lindsay and Jake. Daughter of the late John and Marie O'Neill. Dear sister of Al O'Neill (Shirley), Kathy Hermer (George; dec.) and Jim O'Neill (Patrick Conlon; dec.), and predeceased by Paul and wife Lillian O'Neill. Beloved sister-in-law of Duncan (Jean; dec.), Cathy Allen (Bill; dec.), Theresa Millett (Max) and Angus (dec.). Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa, ON (905-433-5558). A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Mary to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 22, 2020