November 28, 1920 - October 14, 2020. Our extraordinarily iconic mother passed away at the Ajax-Pickering Hospital and went to be with her Lord. She loved her Catholic religion so much. Mom was in her 100th year - 6 weeks from becoming a Centenarian. She loved Canada and her beloved Ceylon (Ski Lanka) and Africa. A woman of fierce independence, full of life, raised her children on her own in Africa. Everyone who met her loved her joyous spirit and laughter and loved her no matter what she questioned them on. She was the beloved wife of the late LabhSingh KaramSingh. Loving and adoring mother to her seven children: the late Prithem Kaur Rano (late Harban Singh), the late Prem Bhamra, Polly Mallinga (late Dr. Stephen Mallinga), Sheela Lloyd (David), Rasu Rosario (Romanas) (late Rodney), Gurucharan Jit Singh Bhamra (Bassie) and Laxmi Tarras (Mark). Grandmother (Nanny-m) to; Shawn Bhamra, Shelaney Lloyd (Mark), Sonia Rosario (Justin), Justin Rosario, Andrew Tarras, Bryan Tarras, Pradeep Rano, late Satvinder Rano, Pramila Kaur (Armin), Jonathan Mallinga (Jennifer), Rachel Mallinga (David), the late Stephanie Mallinga and Pamela Mallinga and John Zikos (Joanne). Born in Uganda, descendant of the Royal Family, King of Bunyoro, 'The Kabaka' Sir Tito. She was also of Singhalese heritage, daughter of Peter James Goonwardene and Theresa Kabongera. In Uganda she and our dad helped the Polish refuges in transporting food, clothing and keeping them safe in this forgotten 2nd World War camp. The world and historians do not talk about very much. She became stateless in 1971 with five children when Idi Amin expelled Asian's from Uganda. We lived in Italy as refugees for a year before coming to Canada. She travelled on many pilgrimages to religious places. She dedicated her life to raise her children. We can only imagine some of the hardships she must have endured for us. Ma we did not know you were leaving us so soon, you are with us forever, we are missing you so much and well never forget you. You were the GREATEST mum on this earth! You sacrificed so much for us and we owe our success to you. You leave a huge legacy that can never be duplicated or forgotten! JE ME SOUVIENE MA! We will be celebrating mum's 100th birthday mass at St. Isaac's Parish (1148 Finch Ave, Pickering) at 8:30am on Saturday, November 28, 2020. You are welcome to join us.



