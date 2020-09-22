Mary House passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Mary is survived by her loving husband Edgar, daughters June (James) and Joan (Murray), Grandchildren Brian (Sonia), Joshua (Neve), David and Andrew (Ashley), great-grandchildren Anthony, Thomas, Camden, Aila, and Christian. Mary was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others and was an inspiration to everyone around her. She volunteered at Lakeridge Health and John Street Seniors Centre for over 20 years helping so many in the Durham Region. Mary's family would like to thank the caregivers on the third floor at Extendicare Oshawa for the love and care she received over the past two and a half years. Mary loved her family more than anything in the world and her family loved her back the same way. You will never be forgotten and always missed. We love you more than words could ever say.



